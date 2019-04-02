Compass Biotechnologies Inc: Bangi to Begin Process of Uplisting to OTCQB

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / BANGI, Inc. (OTC PINK: COBI), an emerging diversified investment vehicle that is focused on acquiring and leasing real estate to the cannabis industry, today announced that will begin the process of uplisting to the OTCQB since the recent posting of its financial results for the past three years. With the completion of the filing of its required financial statements, the Company is now a step closer to become eligible to up list its stock to a senior exchange.

'We are excited about this improvement in the market categorization of the company as it relates directly to the improvement in our management and in our level of financial and corporate disclosure and transparency,' said Rick Shykora, Interim CEO of BANGI, Inc. ' We have worked toward this for some time now, and our plans to up list demonstrates our commitment to our shareholders and in building a great company with great progress on the way. Our current and future shareholders should all be very pleased with this milestone development for the company,' concluded Mr. Shykora.

The Company's stock began trading on the OTC Markets under the "Current Information" tier of the OTC Pinks since the filing of its financial results for the past three years. OTCQB companies must be registered with and reporting to the SEC or a U.S. regulatory agency. Approximately 4,000 companies are currently listed on the OTCQB. The Company plans to continue working towards meeting the listing requirements for trading on the OTCQB with a future seeking a further tier stock exchange such as the AMEX, NYSE or NASDAQ.

Company Announces Launch of New Website

The Company today also announced the launch of its newly designed website at www.bangistock.com. The completely revamped website features a streamlined design, improved functionality and enriched content areas. The new website will be updated regularly with news of recent corporate developments, investor information as well as media coverage

BANGI, INC [ OTC: COBI ]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. The Company's Board of Directors is comprised of heads of industry such as the former Ambassador to Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Neil Parsan, and the Co-Founder of CVG Group, LLC, the new owners of Ebony and Jet magazines, Mr. Willard L. Jackson, and Mr. Hill Harper, award winning actor, entrepreneur, best- selling author and activist. Additional information can be found at www.bangistock.com.

BANGI INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



