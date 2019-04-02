TTC Protocol: TTC Announces listing of TTC coin on Tokocrypto Exchange, Bringing New Liquidity to TTC Following its Successful Main net launch

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / TTC is a blockchain solution for mass adoption and a sustainable token economy model, providing a scalable, secure, high-performance blockchain. Today it announced the listing of its coin TTC on one of the largest crypto exchanges in Indonesia, Tokocrypto.

TTC has had positive news and shown excellent promise since 2019, following its listings on Bittrex international and Upbit exchange, some of the top crypto exchanges globally. TTC has since been progressing rapidly and instructively implementing its smooth development plan without a hiccup. The launch will signal TTC's official entrance into the Indonesian market, marking another leap forward in TTC's quest to increase its international visibility and access to the global community. This news comes in the wake of the successful conclusion of TTC's main network Rigi launch on March 31, 2019.





Tokocrypto is one of the leading digital asset exchanges In Indonesia. Established in 2018, Tokocrypto was developed by a group of digital asset experts with strong confidence in what blockchain technology could offer society. Tokocrypto aims to be Southeast Asia's leading exchange for digital asset trading by providing customers with an easy, simple, instant, and secure platform to perform transactions with confidence.

"With the huge economic growth and future potential of the world's fourth most populous country coupled with its 51 percent internet penetration, Indonesia has become a rising star for the future. As such, we value Indonesia as one of the most integral markets and are incredibly excited to announce our entrance. We have recently launched our main net, and have since received the opportunity of being listed on a premier exchange in Indonesia. This has accelerated our visibility and liquidity through the expansion of our community and helped to crystalise our credibility internationally."

TTC has had exceptional performance following the launch of its main net Rigi. In the last few weeks the price of TTC coins have skyrocketed beyond expectation, and its performance continues to attract attention across markets and exchanges.

Following the launch of TTC's main network, Rigi, on March 31st, 2019, the token swap and representative election have been scheduled to commence in April 2019.

Website: ttc.eco

Contact: official@ttc.eco

SOURCE: TTC Protocol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540787/TTC-Announces-listing-of-TTC-coin-on-Tokocrypto-Exchange-Bringing-New-Liquidity-to-TTC-Following-its-Successful-Main-net-launch