Best known for its ShapeArray technology, Measurand has established itself as a leader in automated geotechnical deformation monitoring. From slope stability in open-pit mines to urban metro-rail expansions, Measurand uses ground-breaking technological solutions to monitor the deformation of soil & structures, reducing the risk of catastrophic and costly incidents caused by geohazards like sinkholes, landslides and other ground disturbances. With a global client base, Measurand is a "marketing-first" organization, committed to delivering their message across a broad array of digital channels and to their global network of distributors.

Prior to implementing MediaValet's enterprise cloud-based digital asset management solution, Measurand used email attachments and Google Drive to share their product images, videos and marketing content with employees and distributors. Not only was this difficult to administer and organize, it was also incredibly slow and didn't offer the accessibility and discoverability that Measurand's various stakeholders needed to work efficiently.

Today, with MediaValet, Measurand's employees and network of worldwide distributors can efficiently organize, categorize and tag all of their client-facing assets within a cloud-based, centrally organized and accessible library. With advanced search capabilities and MediaValet's unlimited users, training and support guarantee, everyone can quickly discover, view and share relevant, on-brand marketing material, whenever and wherever they need it, allowing Measurand to better serve its global client base without the lag-time experienced with previous solutions.

"We needed a solution that would allow our teams and distributors to effectively manage client-facing content, without burdening them with learning a complex system," noted Tyler Morency, Content Marketing Specialist at Measurand. "Since onboarding, everyone has taken to the MediaValet DAM platform and their customer success team. It's so easy-to-use and user-friendly, other functions have started exploring how MediaValet can be used to address their asset challenges."

"Organizations with a broad network of distributors often face similar challenges to Measurand - their legacy processes for distributing and updating marketing collateral are inefficient and leave them vulnerable to off-brand, inconsistent messaging," stated David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. "We applaud Measurand for recognizing this challenge early-on and setting the foundation for their inevitable growth. We look forward to helping them address today's asset challenges - and those of tomorrow."

