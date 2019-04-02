Centric Software Celebrates 300 PLM Customers

Centric reinforces PLM market-leading position with this fantastic milestone

CAMPBELL, California, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, is celebrating the signing of its 300th customer. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Over 300 companies now use Centric PLM to support strategic digital transformation initiatives to collapse time to market, boost innovation, reduce costs and improve product margins for more than 850 brands. It's a significant milestone in an exciting period of growth for the PLM pioneers, who continually demonstrate their commitment to new innovations, geographies and verticals.

Recently unveiled innovations include the visual and collaborative Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) Digital Concept Board, a digital sandbox for creative collaboration and what-if scenarios for design, merchandising and production/sourcing teams, as well as the CVIP Digital Buying Board, which streamlines buying decisions for retail, wholesale and e-commerce by aligning product and category teams, merchants, internal buyers and sales on a single, transformative platform. Centric recently released version 6.5 of its flagship Centric 8 PLM solution, which focuses on high-volume sourcing for retailers and 3D innovation, and also launched the first artificial intelligence-based PLM feature, Centric AI Image Search.

Sixty-nine companies selected Centric as their PLM partner in 2018, including premier Chinese sports brand Li Ning, French retail group ADEO and American lifestyle brand, vineyard vines. Centric is building a presence in new regions, including Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, Turkey and South Korea. Meanwhile, Centric has expanded into new markets for its modern and mobile PLM solutions, such as multi-category retail, cosmetics and home décor. Centric's strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes, announced in June 2018, creates new opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation of Centric customers using the combined expertise of both companies.

"We're delighted that we chose Centric Software, to support the development of our upcoming MDH International projects, in collaboration with all business units," says Sophie Kolb, Market Leader and PLM Project Sponsor at ADEO, the world's 3rd largest DIY retailer. "The configuration possibilities of the tool and Centric's understanding of our business has reassured our choice of the solution and we're looking forward to this partnership."

"We chose Centric 8 PLM as fast adoption of a new PLM platform was very important to the Li Ning team, and Centric PLM is both flexible and user friendly. Centric PLM meets our needs as it caters for both flexible supply chain management and our e-commerce needs," says Li Ning IT Director, Zhu Yuan Gang. "Centric's global and local teams are experts in the fashion and apparel industry and we are impressed by their passion and reliability."

"We are delighted to announce that over 300 companies trust Centric Software to deliver PLM solutions that support their digital transformation goals," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Through our commitment to innovation and relentless focus on the needs of the fashion, retail and consumer goods industries, we are expanding the boundaries of PLM to empower our partners to do what they do best: create and sell amazing products."

Request a Demo

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770629/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg)