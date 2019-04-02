Right Hook Digital: Dee Deng is Traveling the World Teaching Entrepreneurs the Secrets Behind Making Money from Facebook and Instagram Ads

Deng, Who is Head of Growth at Right Hook Digital, Enjoys Helping Ambitious Entrepreneurs to Reach their Business Goals

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Dee Deng, Head of Growth at Right Hook Digital, has been busy traveling the globe, teaching entrepreneurs his secrets to making a good income from Instagram and Facebook ads.

To learn more about Right Hook Digital and the services that they offer, please visit https://righthookdigital.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Deng's first startup was not a smashing success - in fact, it left him broke. Undeterred by the situation, Deng said the experience changed his life forever by providing him with the perfect platform to learn about sales and growth marketing.

'When you're running a bootstrapped startup, every last cent counts. This is really where I cut my teeth with Facebook ads and 'growth hacking,' Deng said, adding that he immersed himself in the subject, learning all he could about how to make good money from Facebook and Instagram ads.

Now, through his role at Right Hook Digital, Deng loves spending his days helping passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their growth goals.

'I also get to drive sales for our agency - taking us to $1.2M ARR within 6 months,' Deng said.

Deng said he is 'super proud' of what his team has achieved so far for their clients, which includes growing a men's fashion label from startup to $1M company in 90 days; generating $570,000 worth of new business for a finance client with a $9,000 advertising budget and working with dozens of other clients for whom they are generating a solid return on investment.

Recently, Deng has been traveling across the world to teach others what he has learned. One of his most recent stops was in Australia in mid-March, where he spoke at Digital Marketers Australia, one of Australia's top digital marketing courses.

The fact that Deng is traveling the globe and has achieved such success will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with him. As one client noted in his review on Right Hook Digital's website, 'If you need someone to manage your total marketing approach and not give you a 'cookie cutter' package, but instead tangible ROI, Right Hook is the team for you.'

About Right Hook Digital:

At Right Hook Digital, they partner with growing brands and businesses by providing brand and growth strategy, creative, social advertising and PPC, demand generation and lead nurturing services. Everything they do is to help build their clients' brands and grow their businesses. For more information, please visit https://righthookdigital.com/.

Contact:

Dee Deng

dee@righthookdigital.com

+61 403 142 366

SOURCE: Right Hook Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540790/Dee-Deng-is-Traveling-the-World-Teaching-Entrepreneurs-the-Secrets-Behind-Making-Money-from-Facebook-and-Instagram-Ads