The Japanese CIS solar module maker has been acquired - along with its parent company, Showa Shell Sekiyu - through a share exchange by Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu. The transaction was announced in mid-October, while the preliminary agreement was signed in July.Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan has announced the completion of a merger with Japanese oil and gas group, Showa Shell Sekiyu. The companies have been working on the deal since mid-October. Showa Shell Sekiyu became a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu effective April 1, 2019, the companies said in an official statement. The transaction ...

