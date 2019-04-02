BestCrypt Volume Encryption Now for Both Windows and Mac

Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in data protection, has announced the release of its Mac drive encryption software. Expanding on many years of Windows support, BestCrypt Volume Encryption is now the world's only independent software for Mac disk encryption of all native volumes, that is separate from operating systems and built without backdoors.

"BestCrypt users gain an added layer of security by segmenting data encryption from the hardware and operating system provider," explains Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "At Jetico, we are proud to serve Mac users looking for an independent alternative to Apple's own FileVault to encrypt hard drives."

BestCrypt offers an ideal encryption solution for offices with mixed OS environments and for individuals using both Windows and macOS. When considering how to encrypt an external hard drive, Mac and Windows must both be supported to securely and reliably access private data. Whichever operating system is used, BestCrypt will seamlessly care for customer data protection.

Mr. Waksman adds, "many users switch between Windows and Mac computers. For our customers, this is a long-awaited relief to continue using BestCrypt the preferred independent encryption software without backdoors."

FEATURES BENEFITS IN BESTCRYPT VOLUME ENCRYPTION FOR MAC

Superior whole disk encryption for macOS

Encrypt Mac hard drive, as well as your removable storage (USB)

Support for most common types of native Mac volumes (APFS, Core Storage), including on Fusion Drives

Protect access to data with pre-boot authentication

Save time by encrypting multiple volumes simultaneously

Rescue functions to decrypt volumes in case of emergency

Strong encryption algorithms (AES, Serpent, Twofish) with largest possible key size most secure XTS encryption mode

Transparent and easy operation

BestCrypt Volume Encryption does not interrupt your natural workflow

Continue using your computer during initial encryption process or pause to resume later

Intuitive GUI for any level user

Fast encryption process

Compatible with BestCrypt Volume Encryption for Windows

Create encrypted USB drives to use on Macs Windows PCs

Share encrypted files across both Windows Mac

Cross-platform compatibility ensures full protection during entire data transfer cycle; seamless file sharing with Windows is not possible using FileVault

At the time of this release, if a Mac has a T2 security chip installed, encryption will not operate because Apple policy prevents third-party boot modules from loading. Mac computers produced before mid-2018 will run encryption operations normally.

For over 20 years, Jetico proudly serves customers with BestCrypt data encryption software, a reliable alternative to native OS encryption. BestCrypt delivers compliance with regulations, such as HIPAA and GDPR, as well as privacy for personal data at home. On both fixed and removable storage, data on lost computer hardware is safe with BestCrypt.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

Apple, Mac, macOS and FileVault are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005604/en/

Contacts:

Michael Waksman

Jetico Inc. Oy

marketing@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 9 2517 3030