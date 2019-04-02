Melíosa O'Caoimh Appointed as Country Head

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has appointed Melíosa O'Caoimh as country head, Ireland. She succeeds Clive Bellows, who in late 2018 was appointed as head of Global Fund Services for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Reporting to Bellows, O'Caoimhis responsible for all asset servicing business activities conducted from Northern Trust's Dublin and Limerick offices. Northern Trust in Ireland provides fund administration, global custody, depositary and middle office services to fund managers and institutional investors worldwide, including traditional and alternative asset managers, insurance companies and multinational pension funds.

Based in Dublin, O'Caoimhjoined Northern Trust in 2003. During her career, she has held senior roles including head of relationship management and chief operations officer. She has also held a wide range of board appointments, including serving on the board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland from 2008 to 2014, and led a number of key industry initiatives.

"Ireland has long been central to our growth in Europe and we are delighted to appoint Melíosa to lead this business as we take the next step in our journey," says Bellows. "As the clients serviced by our more than 1500 employees in Ireland continue to evolve in sophistication and scale, Melíosa's knowledge, vision and leadership will be instrumental in guiding our business and our clients' through future years of growth and opportunity."

Northern Trust has serviced Irish clients since 1989, setting up its Dublin office in 2000 and Limerick operations in 2007. Today, it is one of Ireland's largest fund administrators and custodians, supporting sophisticated global investors across a full spectrum of asset classes and strategies.

