Park Place Technologies Acquires UK-Based Third-Party Maintenance Provider MCSA Group Limited

CLEVELAND, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies announced it has acquired MCSA Group Limited, a UK-based, business-critical IT services and solutions provider. Park Place Technologies, the world's largest post-warranty data centre maintenance firm, will acquire all of MCSA's business, enabling Park Place Technologies to further expand its operations.

Park Place Technologies will leverage MCSA's proven track record to deliver a wide range of data centre and IT services, including MCSA's core expertise in hardware maintenance, reselling capabilities and its outstanding reputation for servicing customers in the public sector. For 40 years, MCSA has focused on delivering support services (break-fix and IT maintenance), and managed services (including business continuity, monitoring and management). The company is best known for its customer-centric approach.

As a result of the acquisition, MCSA's customers will benefit from ParkView, Park Place Technologies' predictive, remote monitoring service. They will also experience greater support throughout their customers' entire product life cycle as well as global, multilingual 24-hour support centres and a vast, global supply chain. Park Place Technologies' customers will benefit from access to more engineers and greater parts inventory.

"MCSA's heritage of providing end-to-end IT services and solutions, makes them a welcome addition to the Park Place Technologies family," said Chris Adams, President and CEO, Park Place Technologies. "MCSA's depth of experience supporting the data center infrastructure of customers is highly regarded. With this acquisition of MCSA, Park Place will be the largest TPM in Europe. We look forward to welcoming MCSA's customers and bringing our award-winning proactive maintenance services and support to MCSA's customers, while expanding our ability to service current and new customers in the UK."

"We are excited to join the Park Place Technologies family as we combine our enterprise expertise and service capabilities to support customers worldwide," said Roger Timms, MCSA's founder and chairman. "This is an excellent fit and builds on the service excellence and customer support which is at the heart of both companies. This is the right move for MCSA, the staff and for me personally. We look forward to introducing our customers to all of the advanced technologies and maintenance solutions Park Place Technologies has to offer, including its AI-enhanced, remote monitoring service, ParkView ."

With expertise in server, storage and networking and support capabilities extending across physical infrastructure and cloud, MCSA has provided multi-vendor break-fix support for 40 years, giving customers 24/7 access to critical care for their data centres and related infrastructure 365 days per year. The company's network operations centre (NOC) enables greater automation and efficiency throughout its service offering. MCSA currently has an operations centre located outside of London along with several sales, tech support, testing, warehouses and administrative personnel located throughout the UK. Park Place Technologies will acquire MCSA's six offices in the UK, including one office in Scotland.

This is the first acquisition for Park Place Technologies in 2019 and follows four acquisitions in 2018, including Latin America-based CMG-Nicsa, Ireland-based Origina Technology Services, Singapore-based Axentel Technologies and Houston-based Solid Systems CAD Services (SSCS). Together, the acquisitions significantly extended Park Place Technologies' presence worldwide and represent the company's ongoing commitment to servicing the growing needs of its global customer base.

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides a post-warranty alternative to storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centres. With 24/7 access to a global contact centre, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry leading and award-winning services such as ParkView, Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximise uptime. With more than 15,200 customers, including service of all tier-one OEM equipment, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 36,000 data centres in more than 141 countries.

