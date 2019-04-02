PJX Resources Inc.: Drilling Continues to Support Potential for Massive Sulphide Body on PJX Resources' Vine Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX") is pleased to announce that the first hole to test the large Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical target at depth has intersected localized tourmaline alteration for the first time on the Vine Property. This style of alteration can be found in proximity to the Sullivan deposit that is located approximately 35 km north of the Vine Property near Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada.

Drilling to test the shallow target intersected a narrow massive sulphide vein that management believes could represent re-mobilized mineralization from a massive sulphide body at depth. Laboratory analysis of the massive sulphide part of the vein, excluding wall rock, grades 3.73% lead, 1.97% zinc, 23.37 g/t silver with anomalous gold (0.05 g/t) and copper (.08%).

Highlights

Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics has identified a shallow and larger deep conductive MT targets that could be identifying multiple massive sulphide bodies.

Drilling the shallow MT target intersected a narrow massive sulphide vein. The vein is conductive and is considered to be proof of concept that MT is identifying massive sulphide mineralization and not another source of conductivity, such as graphite.

Massive sulphide vein has milled-rolled texture (see photo http://pjxresources.com/vine-massive-sulphide-core.pdf). Milled texture suggests tectonic remobilization and deformation, possibly similar to "Durchbewegung" texture of some sulphide sections found at the Sullivan deposit. (Durchbewegung texture is typically created by movement of massive sulphides during deformation with milling and rotational movement of more competent rocks or minerals incorporated into the sulphide.)

Massive Sulphide Vein contains zinc, lead, silver with anomalous gold and copper. Vein could be remobilized sulphide from a deposit at depth.

First hole to test larger MT target at depth has intersected geology with localized tourmaline alteration for the first time. Tourmaline is an alteration found in and proximal to the Sullivan Deposit.

Large MT target has potential to host multiple massive sulphide bodies. Target has an 800 metre (m) strike length and can be traced down dip for over 2,000 metres.

Down hole geophysics is planned to help identify the conductive source or sources of the MT targets (possible massive sulphide) to direct the next phase of drilling.

"Tourmaline and tourmalinite occur locally within metamorphosed phyllite and un-metamorphosed blocks of sediments in the folded attenuation zone above the regional Moyie fault," states Dave Pighin. "Tourmaline and tourmalinite can be found around and within the Sullivan deposit. Seeing this style of alteration supports that the drilling may be getting closer to a massive sulphide body. The hole is at 1488 m depth and still in phyllite. Down hole geophysics is planned to assess if the hole should be deepened or if the source of the large MT target, which could represent massive sulphide mineralization, is adjacent to the large blocks of unmetamorphosed rock within the folded attenuation zone."

"Having both tourmaline alteration at depth and zinc, lead, silver with anomalous gold and copper mineralization in the massive sulphide vein is very encouraging," states John Keating. "If the massive sulphide portion of the vein represents remobilized mineralization from a massive sulphide deposit at depth then this supports that the larger target at depth would not be just iron sulphide but could also contain lead, zinc, silver, copper, and gold. In addition, drilling from 2015 to 2017 intersected disseminated and bands of sphalerite (zinc) mineralization locally in the metamorphosed phyllite up-dip from the large MT target at depth."

Results of down hole geophysics will be compiled with the new understanding of the geology to prepare for the next phase of drilling that is planned to commence in May.

The road-accessible Vine Property is located approximately 140 km east of the Trail Metallurgical Complex and about 35 kilometres south of the historical Sullivan Mine, which operated for over 90 years before being closed in 2001. The property is at an elevation with terrain amenable to drill at any time of the year. It is crossed by two power lines as well as a rail line and is only a 20-minute drive south along Highway 3 from Cranbrook, British Columbia.

The foregoing geological disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Dave Pighin P.Geo. and John Keating P.Geo. (qualified persons for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Pighin is the consulting geologist for PJX on the Vine Property. Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold and base metals. PJX's properties are located in the historical mining area of Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

