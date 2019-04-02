Acronis Backup 12.5 Update 4 extends the range of supported workloads and doubles the number of protected devices that can be managed from a single management server.

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage today released a major update of its enterprise backup solution Acronis Backup, introducing physical data shipping, cross-platform virtual machine conversion, protection from cryptomining malware, and localization to seven additional languages.

The new update, which is free for existing Acronis Backup users with an active maintenance contract or subscription, also increases the number of devices that can be managed from a single management server to 8,000, allowing users to protect all data, applications, and systems from an intuitive, easy-to-use web interface.

"This is by far the largest Acronis Backup update to date. We listened to our users and brought the features that they requested. Acronis Backup is the most secure backup in the market, which is why it is trusted by more than 500,000 businesses worldwide," said Patrick Hurley, Vice President General Manager Americas, Acronis.

Extended functionality

The latest update adds several features to Acronis Backup, including:

Physical data shipping: Ability to protect large amounts of data by sending encrypted versions of full backups to an Acronis data center on a hard drive. Extended scalability: Opportunity to save infrastructure resources by managing up to 8,000 devices from a single management server. Enhanced user experience: Ability to easily organize, group and filter devices via a new comment feature, and efficiently schedule backups through a new performance and backup window. Localization to seven additional languages: Bulgarian, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Serbian, Malay, Indonesian. Improved Active Protection: Detection of cryptomining malware, protection of network folders mapped as local drives. Cross-platform conversion: Ability to convert backup files into VM files (VHDX, VMDK formats ready) capable of running on VMware Workstation and Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisors. Support for additional operating systems and hypervisors:

Microsoft Exchange Server 2019

Windows Server 2019 with Hyper-V

Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2019

VMware vSphere 6.7 update 1

Citrix XenServer 7.6

RHEL 7.6

Ubuntu 18.10

Fedora 25, 26, 27, 28, 29

Debian 9.5, 9.6

Windows XP SP1 (x64), SP2 (x64), (x86)

Unique approach to cyber protection

Acronis is continuously enhancing its technology to ensure all of its solutions address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS). That unique approach ensures that a company's data is fully protected from modern cyber threats, while it remains easily accessible and verifiable.

As a result of this approach, Acronis is recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, and is selected by an increasing number of the world's leading brands, manufacturers, and sports teams to protect their critical data. Acronis was also awarded the highest possible score in two recent reports from tech industry research firm G2 Crowd: the Grid Report for Server Backup, Winter 2019, and the Enterprise Grid Report for Server Backup, Winter 2019.

"We partnered with Acronis as part of our digital transformation strategy. Acronis' technology helped us to optimize cyber protection and significantly reduce our backup window from days to hours, making our operations in the factory and at the track more efficient and secure," said Graeme Hackland, CIO of ROKiT Williams Racing Formula One team.

Bradley Silverman from Technical Operations at the Australia's largest privately-owned web host and domain name registrar Ventra IP echoed the sentiment: "We used Acronis technology in a recent mass server migration project. Previously a similar job took more than 82 hours to complete. With Acronis, it only took seven hours. It helped us to reduce the maintenance window, which made our system administrators and customers very happy."

Strong growth and outlook

The new update comes on the back of the company strong performance, achieving 20 percent YoY net billing growth in 2018, 160 percent cloud business growth, and 400 additional employees, Including more than 100 in new R&D offices in Tempe, Arizona and Sofia, Bulgaria. That growth is set to accelerate throughout 2019.

New users are encouraged to download a free, fully functional 30-day trial of Acronis Backup to try the solution for themselves. The trial download is available at www.acronis.com/business/backup/.

About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its artificial intelligence-based defense against ransomware, blockchain-based authentication, and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. Founded in Singapore in 2003, today the company is trusted by more than 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses worldwide, including 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands.

