Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.: Spectra7 CEO to Present at the MicroCap Spring Investor Summit 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raouf Halim will present at the MicroCap Spring Investor Summit on April 2, 2019 in New York City at the Essex House.

Mr. Halim will present at 1:00 PM EDT (Track 2) on April 2nd and will be available for one-on-one meetings that same day. The live presentation will be available via webcast at the regularly scheduled presenting time and remain active for 90 days post event.

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/30112

ABOUT MICROCAP CONFERENCE

The Spring Investor Summit's focus is to highlight the most compelling publicly traded companies under $5 billion in market cap across all sectors. Our upcoming event will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional & retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, and an assortment of industry panels. This event is free for qualified investors.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, outlook, expected recovery of the VR market, revenue growth, revenue in the 2019 financial year, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

647-503-1034

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Darren Ma

Chief Financial Officer

669-284-3170

pr@spectra7.com

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.springinvestorsummit.com)

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.springinvestorsummit.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540719/Spectra7-CEO-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Spring-Investor-Summit-2019