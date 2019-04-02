Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) (the "Company") is pleased to have entered into a delivery fulfillment agreement with HelloMD. Wildflower Brands has been expanding in multiple lines of businesses, and the monetization of its California operations and licenses continues with this agreement.

HelloMD is the most trusted educational healthcare platform for cannabis consumers and brands. By partnering with HelloMD's e-commerce solution, Wildflower expands on its license to deliver more value-added services to the L.A. community.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands, says, "HelloMD has been a significant wholesale customer and provides us with a great position as a premium health and wellness brand. I am very happy to see our relationship grow to further bring quality information and products to consumers with conditions that benefit from plant-based healing in a timely manner."

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

ABOUT HELLOMD

HelloMD is the country's leading digital healthcare platform for cannabis doctors, consumers and brands, and has facilitated more than 100,000 virtual consults between cannabis patients and licensed practitioners. HelloMD's patient education, onboarding and product sales features can be quickly localized to meet regulatory and patient requirements in markets across the world. Through joint-ventures or white-label solutions, HelloMD partners leverage its platform to attract, nurture, convert and retain patient demand for medical cannabis.

