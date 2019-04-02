EarthWater, PLC: EarthWater Selected as Official Water of the 2019 Dallas International Film Festival Gift Bags

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / EarthWater, a health and wellness company which produces high-alkaline, mineral infused supplement products, is proud to announce EarthWater products have been selected as the Official Water of the 2019 Dallas International Film Festival Gift Bags (www.dallasfilm.org) during the April 11th through April 18th Film Festival in Dallas, TX.

EarthWater Founder/CEO, CJ Comu stated, 'It's a pleasure to be selected as the official water of 2019 Dallas International Film Festival Gift Bags this year. These are amazing filmmakers who have worked hard in their career to touch people's lives and make planet earth a better place.'

About Dallas International Film Festival

Dallas Film exists to make the art of film accessible to the Dallas community through year-round screenings, education, training, and operating the largest film festival in North Texas - Dallas International Film Festival, powered by Capital One. We are a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization established in 2006 by people who love the magic of film. Since its inception, Dallas Film has contributed more than $1M in filmmaker awards, brought over 2000 filmmakers to Dallas, screened over 2000 films from more than 50 countries. We are proud to support local filmmakers, as well as fellow film organizations in DFW. For tickets and more information visit www.dallasfilm.org.

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of 'Fulvic and Humic' and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold at www.earthwater.com 'follow', "like," and "share" our social media pages @earthwaterhq. Please direct inquiries to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

