BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the April Issue of Business Chief, Europe Edition

NORWICH, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media, the innovative, Norwich-based digital media firm, had published its latest issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief.

For this month's cover feature, the publication examines the cargo unit of Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa Cargo, which is undergoing an intelligent digital transformation. The company's CIO Jochen Göttelmann talks to Harry Menear about how the business is integrating technologies such as the cloud.

As one of the world's leading air freight carriers, Lufthansa Cargo provides tailored logistics solutions to customers in over 100 countries, transporting an average of 1.6mn tonnes of freight and mail each year.

Sophie Chapman discusses global expansion strategies with Erdem Kizildere, Head of Regional Development at Spanish auto company SEAT. The business is currently leading Volkswagen's production project in Algeria.

Business Chief also spoke with The BKW Group, Deutsche Bahn and DSI Underground for the April issue. Each company discusses digital transformation within the respective sectors, such as energy, transport and mining.

For this month's city focus, Business Chief looks at the city's architecture, history and businesses, to determine why Vienna has been deemed the most livable city.

This month's top 10 looks at the best franchises based in Europe includes companies such as The Body Shop, Europcar and SPAR.

The issue can be read here.

