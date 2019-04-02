Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports has entered into a EUR 1,236 million intercompany facilities agreement

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

April 2, 2019 at 4:55 p.m.

Amer Sports has entered into a EUR 1,236 million intercompany facilities agreement

Amer Sports Corporation ("Amer Sports") has entered into a seven-year EUR 1,236 million intercompany facilities agreement with Mascot Bidco Oy ("Mascot Bidco"), under which Mascot Bidco makes available to Amer Sports a term facility of up to approximately EUR 921 million for the refinancing of existing indebtedness and a revolving facility of up to EUR 315 million for general corporate purposes (the "Facilities").

The Facilities are made available to Amer Sports by Mascot Bidco under and subject to the terms of the financing obtained by Mascot Bidco and its parent companies from independent third party banks for such purposes.

For more information, please contact:

Esko Heinälehto, Group Treasurer, Amer Sports Corporation, tel. +358 40 567 0593

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

