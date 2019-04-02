sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,93 Euro		+0,03
+0,08 %
WKN: 870547 ISIN: FI0009000285 Ticker-Symbol: AMY 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMER SPORTS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMER SPORTS OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,97
40,06
15:53
02.04.2019 | 16:05
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports has entered into a EUR 1,236 million intercompany facilities agreement

Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
April 2, 2019 at 4:55 p.m.

Amer Sports has entered into a EUR 1,236 million intercompany facilities agreement

Amer Sports Corporation ("Amer Sports") has entered into a seven-year EUR 1,236 million intercompany facilities agreement with Mascot Bidco Oy ("Mascot Bidco"), under which Mascot Bidco makes available to Amer Sports a term facility of up to approximately EUR 921 million for the refinancing of existing indebtedness and a revolving facility of up to EUR 315 million for general corporate purposes (the "Facilities").

The Facilities are made available to Amer Sports by Mascot Bidco under and subject to the terms of the financing obtained by Mascot Bidco and its parent companies from independent third party banks for such purposes.

For more information, please contact:
Esko Heinälehto, Group Treasurer, Amer Sports Corporation, tel. +358 40 567 0593

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Amer Sports Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)