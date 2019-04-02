Germany set a new record in March as more than half of its power was generated from wind, PV and other renewables. In the first quarter, renewables accounted for 45.4% of net electricity generation, according to Energy Charts from Fraunhofer ISE. According to the latest figures published by Energy Charts from German solar research institute Fraunhofer ISE, renewable energy accounted for 54.45% of net electricity generation in March. The previous record was set in May 2018, when wind power, solar PV and other renewables accounted for 48.6% of total net electricity generation. According to Energy ...

