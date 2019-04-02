DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Apr-2019 / 15:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT" or the "Company") 2 April 2019 Further to the announcement dated 1 April 2019 regarding the conversion of certain A Shares into B Shares and C Shares in connection with the distribution of Euromoney shares and GBP200m in cash, DMGT announces that certain A Shares held by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in respect of DMGT, and persons closely associated with them, have been converted into B Shares or C Shares. All defined terms used herein have the same meaning as in the shareholder circular published on 5 March 2019 (the "Circular") unless otherwise stated. The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name P A Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the (i) A Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument (ii) B Shares of 12.5 pence each Identification code (i) GB00BJQZC279 (ii) GB00BJQZC386 b) Nature of the Conversion of 46.40921% of A Shares held directly or transaction indirectly at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 into B Shares in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 25,056 A Shares divided into A Shares and B Shares in the proportion of 53.59079 A Shares and 46.40921 B Shares for every 100 A Shares held at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price e) Date of the 1 April 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name T G Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the (i) A Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument (ii) B Shares of 12.5 pence each Identification code (i) GB00BJQZC279 (ii) GB00BJQZC386 b) Nature of the Conversion of 46.40921% of A Shares held directly or transaction indirectly at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 into B Shares in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 202,534 A Shares divided into A Shares and B Shares in the proportion of 53.59079 A Shares and 46.40921 B Shares for every 100 A Shares held at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price e) Date of the 1 April 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name K J Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the (i) A Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument (ii) B Shares of 12.5 pence each Identification code (i) GB00BJQZC279 (ii) GB00BJQZC386 b) Nature of the Conversion of 46.40921% of A Shares held directly or transaction indirectly at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 into B Shares in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 409,385 A Shares divided into A Shares and B Shares in the proportion of 53.59079 A Shares and 46.40921 B Shares for every 100 A Shares held at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price e) Date of the 1 April 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name K A H Parry 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the (i) A Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument (ii) B Shares of 12.5 pence each Identification code (i) GB00BJQZC279 (ii) GB00BJQZC386 b) Nature of the Conversion of 46.40921% of A Shares held directly or transaction indirectly at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 into B Shares in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 23,449 A Shares divided into A Shares and B Shares in the proportion of 53.59079 A Shares and 46.40921 B Shares for every 100 A Shares held at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price e) Date of the 1 April 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rothermere Continuation Limited, Rothermere Investments Limited, the WM Trust, the Rothermere Foundation and Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Rothermere Continuation Limited, Rothermere Investments Limited, the WM Trust and the Rothermere Foundation are persons closely associated with Lord Rothermere, Executive Chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the (i) A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument (ii) C Shares of 12.5 pence each Identification code (i) GB00BJQZC279 (ii) N/A b) Nature of the Conversion of 3.94622% of A Shares held directly or transaction indirectly at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 into C Shares in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 66,583,017 A Shares divided into A Shares and C Shares in the proportion of 96.05378 A Shares and 3.94622 C Shares for every 100 A Shares held at 8.00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 in accordance with the rounding principles and methodology described in the Circular d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price e) Date of the 1 April 2019 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8043 EQS News ID: 794969 End of Announcement EQS News Service

