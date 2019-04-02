Trintech, Inc.: Dallas Business Journal Announces Teresa Mackintosh of Trintech as a 2019 Women in Technology Honoree

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / The Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) recently announced that Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech, has been selected as an honoree for this year's Dallas Business Journal's 2019 Women in Technology Awards.

DBJ's 6th Annual Women in Technology Awards program honors trailblazers making their mark in technology across different industries in North Texas. The honorees stem from large public entities to startups, spanning across an array of industries vital to North Texas.

Teresa Mackintosh has over 20 years of experience working with the Accounting, Tax and Finance functions of companies worldwide, helping them to be a catalyst for organizational innovation. Her passion for technological innovation is evident, and it is what drives the strategic direction of Trintech. Under her leadership, the Trintech team has been recognized multiple times for its pioneering role with adopting emerging technologies--such as RPA, Risk Intelligent RPA™, ERP BotsTM and Artificial Intelligence--into their solutions to better empower their customers. This has resulted in Trintech being recognized externally with a variety of awards, such as: One of the 10 Fastest Growing Robotic Technology Solution Providers to Watch, One of the 10 Most Valuable SAP® Solution Providers and One of the 30 Most Valuable Tech Titans.

Mackintosh and other honorees will be recognized at the Women in Technology Awards event hosted Tuesday, May 14th, at The Westin Galleria.

About Teresa Mackintosh

Teresa Mackintosh is the CEO of Trintech and has over 20 years of experience working with the Accounting, Tax and Finance functions of companies world-wide, helping them to be a catalyst for organizational innovation.

Mackintosh began her career as a CPA at PwC and has since held several senior leadership roles in the finance and accounting space. She has experience serving a multitude of business units across Thomson Reuters with responsibilities ranging from product development to general management. Prior to joining Trintech, Mackintosh served as Chief Executive Officer at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting in the U.S. She has been recognized several times on both of the "Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting," and "Most Powerful Women in Accounting" lists over the last decade. In addition, she was named as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 award winner in the southwest region and listed as one of the "Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth" in D CEO's Dallas 500. Mackintosh received both her BBA and MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540706/Dallas-Business-Journal-Announces-Teresa-Mackintosh-of-Trintech-as-a-2019-Women-in-Technology-Honoree