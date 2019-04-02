Akastor ASA: Akastor completes merger between First Geo and AGR

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 7 December 2018 regarding Akastor's agreements with Silverfleet Capital, DNB and Nordea to combine AGR with First Geo (the Transaction). The closing of the Transaction took place on 2 April 2019 according to the terms and conditions described in the release and its attachment.

As previously announced, the merged company will be named AGR. AGR will be consolidated as part of Akastor Group from the second quarter of 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire

