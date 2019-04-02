Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, has appointed Frédéric Giovansili as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Investment Management, the company's primary asset management platform, with effect from 1 April 2019.

Reporting to Thomas Friedberger, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Tikehau Capital and Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Investment Management, and Henri Marcoux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Capital and Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Investment Management, Frédéric Giovansili will be responsible for Tikehau Investment Management's sales, marketing and business development.

Mr. Giovansili's appointment comes as Tikehau Capital sets two core targets to achieve by 2022: reaching over €35 billion in assets under management, and reporting over €100 million of net operating profit from the asset management activities, over five times the amount recorded in 2018 for this business.

Mr Giovansili, 46, graduated from CentraleSupélec and has a Masters degree in Economics. Since 2017, he has been head of Northern and Western European sales across global markets and Client Financing Solutions at Nomura. In this role, he headed up an international sales team based in five offices covering 10 countries, working across both investment banking and global markets. Previously, he was based in London and then Paris for Citi where he was head of global markets for France, Belgium and Luxembourg for 11 years. Appointed managing director at Citi in 2007, he led a team working across the full range of products (equities, FX and fixed income) for financial institutions and large corporates. Before joining Citi, he held several roles at Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan in London.

Henri Marcoux, Deputy CEO of Tikehau Capital and CEO of Tikehau Investment Management, commented: "We are delighted to have Frédéric Giovansili on board. With over 20 years' experience in global markets in both London and Paris working in various structuring, sales and management roles across a range of products, his arrival is part of our clear and ambitious asset management growth strategy."

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages approximately €22bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €2.3bn (as at 31 December 2018). The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) across its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005842/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholder and Investor Contact:

Louis Igonet +33 01 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com