Tino Varela joins NexusTours' commercial team as Sales Manager LATAM

CANCÚN, Quintana Roo, Mexico, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours is pleased to announce the addition of Tino Varela as Sales Manager LATAM, who will report directly to Juan Derudi, Commercial Director Central America & Latam.



Originally from Brazil, Tino has over 20 years of experience in the tourism sector, developing his career in companies such as the Plaza hotels in Brazil and American Executive, one of the main tour operators in the region.

Juan Derudi commented on this news, "We are building a team of great professionals; with experience and dynamism - and above all - of excellent people. Tino Varela has the required knowledge and expertise to deliver our ambitious commercial expansion plan that we have set in Latin America; a key market to us."

Tino will be in charge of the Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile markets, promoting the innovative tool NexusCube that allows immediate confirmation of all Nexus products and services, either with connectivity through API'S for XML integrations or via the exclusive online platform for Travel Partners (Travel Partner Portal).

In addition, and as new destinations for customers in the region, Nexus recently announced the opening of Florida, New York and Las Vegas, always with the high quality standards that the rest of the 56 destinations where it operates have, a 24/7 customer service, and a wide portfolio of accommodation, activities, transportation and all kinds of tourist services.

Ruben Gutierrez - President Sunwing Destination Services / NexusTours, added:"Latin America has always been an important market for us, generating sales across the 19 countries and 56 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and North America where we operate. We know that travel partners and clients from these countries value a quality service, the variety and differentiation of our offer in activities and accommodation, and our experience as local experts. Our commitment is to provide them all of that, along with the most modern online distribution technology: NexusCube.

"We are confident that Tino Varela's human and professional values fit perfectly with our DNA and our vision, and that he will play an extraordinary role in our commercial expansion in the region."

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and United States; with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe.

About NexusCube

NexusTours has recently launched NexusCube; a 'one-stop shop' where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9855bcef-1cf9-4d47-ab32-053f375add71