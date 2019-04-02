DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: 2018 REVENUES: UP 47.4%

Development revenue growth of 22.1% linked to the ramp-up of projects under development

Royalties multiplied by 3.5 thanks mainly to the resounding success of Vampyr

April 2, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, today announces its 2018 annual revenues.

Audited - €m 2017 2018 Change Revenues 9.7 14.3 +47.4% - of which fixed development fees 8.6 10.5 +22.1% - of which royalties 1.1 3.8 x3.5



For the 2018 financial year, DONTNOD Entertainment posted strong sales growth of 47.4% and generated consolidated revenues of €14.3 million, up from €9.7 million in 2017. This performance stems from the ramp-up of games under production and royalties generated from games already on sales.

Revenues from fixed development fees amounted to €10.5 million, up 22.1% compared to the previous financial year reflecting the solid pipeline of games in development.

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 TM , in partnership with Square Enix, for which the first episodes were released on September 27, 2018 and January 24, 2019;

, in partnership with Square Enix, for which the first episodes were released on September 27, 2018 and January 24, 2019; TWIN MIRROR TM , in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment;

, in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment; 2 other games in development, for which the publisher identities remain confidential.

Following the resounding success of VAMPYRTM, ranking at the top of the charts in France, the United Kingdom, Germany and numerous other countries, and the revenues generated by the first season of LIFE IS STRANGETM, revenues from royalties multiplied by 3.5. It is worth noting that the launch of LIFE IS STRANGE 2TM, combined with the emergence of new distribution methods, have boosted sales of the first LIFE IS STRANGETM opus, which is a testament to the strength of the franchise created by the studio in 2015.

Therefore, as announced, the second half of 2018 will benefit from this fast-growing business, which should have a positive impact on EBITDA1 in 2018.

Lastly, the studio has continued its investments to support the ramp-up of new games in development.



Next release: 2018 annual results, April 25, 2019 (after market close)

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange, Twin Mirror), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com

ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

1 Operating income + Depreciation and amortization charges & provisions net of reversals + Video game tax credit (CIJV)

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF