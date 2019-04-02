Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of web mining. Web mining consolidates the information collected from world wide web and data mining techniques to measure the success of a marketing campaign for any business. Web mining solutions help organizations in understanding consumer behavior and competitors' strategy and analyzing the effectiveness of a specific website efficiently. The data collected through web mining offers valuable insights into the structure, usage and content of the web.

Advantages of web mining solutions:

Improves business on the web

Web mining helps in unveiling e-business opportunities and analyzing click-stream data in real-time. It aids in targeting potential customers at the right time by understanding their demands and preferences. Also, web mining solutions help in customizing services according to customers need which further helps in devising better marketing strategies. Web mining solutions are also helpful in improving the effectiveness of a website by offering what users want at the right time.

Helps in analyzing customer behavior

By leveraging web mining solutions, companies can understand various metrics such as the relationship between customer's present and past behavior and their loyalty towards the brand. Also, it can help companies in enhancing the segmentation of the website based on customer preferences and behavior. Furthermore, this can help in offering personalized services to customers.

Assists in analyzing proxy servers

Businesses can leverage web mining solutions to investigate their own website and can gain actionable insights into the needs of users and accommodate them. Web mining also focuses on analyzing a user's behavior on the proxy servers and this can help in generating an overview of customer behavior on the internet.Want to know more? Read the complete article here

