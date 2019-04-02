Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM 02-Apr-2019 / 16:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC AGM Results The Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc ('Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 2 April 2019, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a show of hands. Copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism shortly. Details of the proxy voting are provided below and are also available on the Company's website. Resolution For Discretion Against Withheld Total Votes Cast Votes % of Votes % of Votes % of Votes (excl Total Total Total . Withh eld) 1 1,009 99.91 617 0.06 340 0.03 0 1,010 ,348 ,305 2 1,004 99.74 617 0.06 2,040 0.20 0 1,007 ,623 ,280 3 1,009 99.94 617 0.06 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,348 ,965 4 1,008 99.90 1,057 0.10 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,628 ,685 5 1,008 99.90 1,057 0.10 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,908 ,965 6 1,008 99.90 1,057 0.10 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,908 ,965 7 1,008 99.90 1,057 0.10 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,628 ,685 8 1,008 99.90 1,057 0.10 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,908 ,965 9 1,009 99.94 617 0.06 0 0.00 0 1,009 ,348 ,965 10 1,006 99.81 1,717 0.17 220 0.02 0 1,008 ,503 ,440 Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 2 April 2019 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8049 EQS News ID: 795037 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2019 11:54 ET (15:54 GMT)