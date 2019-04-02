PBSC Urban Solutions Launches Fully Electric Bike-Share Solution in Monaco

PBSC to deploy 300 state-of-the-art electric pedal-assist BOOST bikes and 35 smart charging stations.



PBSC has once again been selected to replace an existing system, providing new technology with added features and increased functionality, expertly designed to suit Monaco's hilly topography.

MONTRÉAL, April 02, 2019to the Principality of Monaco after being selected to redesign their current bike-share system.

The BOOST e-bike has been specially selected for its renowned pedal-assist technology that will transport riders with ease as they traverse the Principality's hilly terrain. With the total rollout slated at 300 BOOST e-bikes and 35 smart charging stations, the bike-share network will be expanded to encompass the entirety of Monaco.

The existing system will be rebuilt from the ground up, with a completely new technology and rebranding in line with the high standards of Monaco. The MonaBike system offers several brand-new features to optimize user experience. Our mobile app, with real-time mapping of stations and bike rental features, makes it easy for riders to locate and rent the nearest available e-bike. The new QR code on the e-bike will allow users to rent and return a bike faster through their smartphone! PBSC will also be offering its unique valet station feature, whereby bikes can be relocated and rented out independently of stations. This feature will be particularly useful in prestigious events host by the city such as the world-famous Formula 1 Grand Prix.

PBSC is working directly with CAM, Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco, to enable residents and commuters to take full advantage of all resources available to them through Monaco's public transportation network. The project represents a key part of the Principality's Smart City program, promoting low-carbon mobility. By the end of the summer, the MonaBike network will be integrated into a multimodal transportation app, encouraging the use of soft and shared mobility.

PBSC's BOOST e-bikes, one of the most advanced micromobility solutions, will bridge any gaps that exist in the current transportation infrastructure, easing the journey for all. MonaBike is also being compatible with the current transit card, allowing users to rent and return bikes. Some of the stations will be placed in underground parking lots, inviting commuters to park their cars and hop in the saddle, effectively solving the First Mile/Last Mile problem.

"We are so excited to bring Monaco a fully electric bike-share system, a true micromobility solution that will reduce congestion in the city centre while also providing a great option for the 6.2 million people who flock to the Principality each year. Bike share is a perfect way to get around and take in the sights and all that The Rock (Le Rocher) de Monaco has to offer."

-Luc Sabbatini, CEO, PBSC Urban Solutions

"This deployment of a new bike-share solution is the result of decisions taken 9 years ago. In June, we will be doubling the number of stations and tripling the number of bikes, raising accessibility through extended functionalities from PBSC solution. This new offer should seduce current users and conquer new ones…"

-Roland de Rechniewski, Director of Operations, Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco





About PBSC Urban Solutions

Through sustainable technology solutions for smart cities, PBSC is changing the world, one city at a time. As a leading global provider of bike sharing solutions and urban mobility pioneer, PBSC's team develops, markets and operates - directly through its subsidiary operator, or indirectly through a global network of local partners - the most advanced and customizable urban solutions for smart cities. Recognized as a catalyst for social innovation, PBSC currently has four models of bicycles - ICONIC, FIT, BOOST and E-FIT- deployed around the world and continues to expand its global footprint of over 75,000 bikes and 6,350 stations - with more than 250 million rides so far!!

For more information, visit www.pbsc.com

About Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco

Concession-holder of the Principality of Monaco's public transportation network since 1939, CAM is actively involved to reach the sustainable and responsible goals set by the Princely Government.

To learn more, please visit www.cam.mc





Source :

Nathalie Doré

PBSC Urban Solutions

ndore@pbsc.com

1-450-748-7272 ext. 2039

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a285e91-d672-4a90-b1c0-06bb31940f7e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc061fb6-cef9-4a2a-94e2-8ca986ca00a7