The prolonged drought during calendar 2018 had an adverse effect on crop yields, particularly potatoes and onions. This resulted in better produce prices, boosting H118/19 (to December 2018) revenue, but the associated reduction in inventories resulted in a €2.2m drop in total operating income and a similar fall in profit before tax. Consequently, management now expects FY18/19 (to June 2019) EBIT will be around break-even.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...