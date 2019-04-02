Effective April 1, Doosan Bobcat North America is transitioning its rights to the U.S. sales, marketing and service of the Montabert brand of attachments to Montabert SAS, creating a direct link between the brand's U.S. distribution network and factory in Lyon, France. The dedicated Montabert U.S. support organization this change creates is the result of an agreement reached jointly by both parties to support Montabert SAS's desire to get closer to its U.S. customer base.

"We appreciate the partnership we have had with Montabert over the past 10 years and wish them well in the future," said Scott Park, president and CEO of Doosan Bobcat. "As of today, all U.S. rights to the Montabert brand, our dealer agreements, and our service and sales staff become the responsibility of Montabert."

To support the change, Montabert has been investing in new support facilities across the U.S. including:

A state-of-the-art service center that opened in March in Chattanooga, TN, for product support and reman program.

A new Distribution and Customer Center opening April 1 in the St Louis, MO area with over 50,000 sq. ft of warehouse space and offices.

A new facility under construction in Elko, NV, to support customers on the west coast, planned for completion in 2020.

"We are excited about the benefits achievable through complete system integration between the U.S. distribution center and Montabert factory," said Stephane Giroudon, Montabert Sales Director Americas, who will oversee the company's U.S. operations. "We have been working closely with Doosan Bobcat North America to make sure the process goes smoothly, especially for our customers, our valued network of dealers, and our employees."

Current sales and service contacts in the field remain the same. A new online Montabert dealer portal has been launched, with full ordering capabilities, parts breakdown, warranty system and case management to further enhance the dealer experience.

About Montabert

Montabert is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of hydraulic attachments and drilling equipment, as well as pneumatic equipment. Since inventing the world's first hydraulic concrete breaker in 1964, Montabert has remained at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology. Available through more than 200 dealers worldwide, Montabert attachments are fit for use on a variety of compact and heavy carriers, providing reliable and cost-effective solutions in construction, demolition, recycling and mining applications. For more information on Montabert products, visit http://www.montabert.com/.

About Doosan Bobcat North America

Doosan Bobcat North America is the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc., representing the world-renowned brands of Bobcat compact equipment, Doosan portable power products and Geith attachments. These companies are industry leaders in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of compact construction equipment, generators, air compressors, lighting systems, light compaction equipment, and attachments.

