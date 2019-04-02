QuintessenceLabs is proud to announce its partnership with Tech Mahindra and BT in the development of an end-to-end video messaging application secured by QKD. This capability is part of UKQNtel the UK's testbed for Quantum Key Distribution, launched last week. The UKQNtel quantum network connects the Quantum Communications Hub in Cambridge to BT's Global Research and Development Headquarters at Adastral Park, showcasing UK's first practical quantum-secured ultra-fast network.

Unlike traditional encryption, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is secured by the laws of physics, making it invulnerable to increasing computational power, new crypto-attacks and quantum computers.

Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab developed the peer-to-peer video communication and file transfer application. The solution works by creating a secure room to enable communication protected with keys that are provided by QuintessenceLabs' qCrypt Key Management Server. Once the key is synchronized, any communications are secure and un-hackable.

Mike Ashwell, Head of UK Makers Lab said: "Tech Mahindra is delighted to be working with BT and QuintessenceLabs. Whilst this project is in the early development stage, the commercial opportunities are immense; it's a very exciting time to be involved."

QuintessenceLabs provides core technology and the key management solution, qCrypt. This is the glue that melds the underlying technical QKD system and the application layer on top. The separation of these layers has enabled Tech Mahindra's video application to be developed without any dependency on the underlying QKD system, demonstrating how this advanced technology can ultimately be used. The only interface for Tech Mahindra was an integration based on the KMIP standard to QuintessenceLabs' key management server.

"Quantum communications will deliver the highest level of security, keeping our sensitive data secure from sophisticated attacks including those from quantum computers," stated Dr. Vikram Sharma, Founder and CEO of QuintessenceLabs. "QuintessenceLabs is delighted to participate in this ground-breaking deployment demonstrating the power of quantum key distribution to future users."

About QuintessenceLabs www.quintessencelabs.com

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum-enhanced cybersecurity. We provide the strongest protection for data, integrating quantum technology with high-value security. We offer the world's fastest true random number generator, a high performance key and policy manager, as well as advanced quantum key distribution capabilities, keeping organizations secure today and prepared for tomorrow.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 121,840+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 935 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

