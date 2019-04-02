CARCHEX.com: CARCHEX and Zurich North America Join Forces to Provide Additional F&I Sales Opportunities to Zurich's Auto Dealer Customers

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / CARCHEX announced today a collaboration with Zurich North America to offer Zurich auto dealer customers a new dealer-branded direct marketing initiative aimed to generate revenue, create brand awareness, and improve customer retention.

As part of Zurich's 13th Month of F&I Profit initiative, the CARCHEX direct-to consumer sales and marketing platform delivers a specialized approach and offers an additional revenue opportunity for Zurich auto dealer customers nationwide.

This initiative requires dealers to only provide CARCHEX sales and service data and the CARCHEX team does the rest. This includes identifying two customer datasets: car owners who did not buy a vehicle service contact at time of their vehicle purchase; and customers whose existing coverage is approaching expiration. CARCHEX will then market directly to these eligible customers on behalf of the dealership throughout the life cycle of vehicle ownership. All sales are tracked and attributed back to the original dealership.

'We are very excited to work with Zurich to offer dealer customers a robust opportunity to increase F&I product sales,' said Jason Goldsmith, CARCHEX CEO. 'Best of all, the time and effort required from Zurich dealer customers is minimal while the upside sales and customer loyalty opportunity is significant.'

'Industry data confirms that car buyers who purchase a vehicle protection plan through the dealership are more likely to return for ongoing service and future vehicle purchases,' said Marie Knight, Head of Direct Market Strategic Services for Zurich North America. 'The collaboration with CARCHEX expands our capabilities to help Zurich customers maximize F&I sales and improve long-term customer loyalty.'

This initiative was launched at NADA this past January and enrollment is now open. For more information contact dealerships can contact their local Zurich representatives or visit www.zurichna.com/13thMonth.

About CARCHEX

CARCHEX is a leading provider of vehicle protection plans and pre-purchase vehicle inspections. For nearly 20 years, CARCHEX has been protecting automotive consumers while providing an exceptional customer experience. Our enthusiastic focus on our customers has earned CARCHEX an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau as well as a BBB Torch Award for marketplace excellence. CARCHEX has been listed on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing privately held companies 8 times and was recognized as a Baltimore Sun Top Workplace for 7 years in a row. To learn more about CARCHEX, visit www.CARCHEX.com.

About Zurich

Tracing its roots in the U.S. automotive industry back to 1922 with the founding of Universal Underwriters, today Zurich provides commercial insurance, F&I products and services, consultative training services, its Streamlined Selling System® 4.0, income development technology, compliance resources and reinsurance programs to the automotive retail industry segment, including franchised auto dealerships. Learn more at http://zurichna.com/automotive.

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to construction and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America - from the Hoover Dam to Madison Square Garden to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 54,000 employees, Zurich provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories.

Extended Car Warranty & Vehicle Inspections - CARCHEX: https://www.carchex.com/

CARCHEX - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carchex

CARCHEX - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carchex/

Contact Information:

CARCHEX.com

118 Shawan Road, Suite 210

Baltimore, MD 21030

1-877-227-2439

http://www.carchex.com

SOURCE: CARCHEX.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540862/CARCHEX-and-Zurich-North-America-Join-Forces-to-Provide-Additional-FI-Sales-Opportunities-to-Zurichs-Auto-Dealer-Customers