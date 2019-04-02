As per our intermarket analysis principles movements of leading sectors as well as asset classes create an impact all markets. That's why it is crucial to closely monitor the trends of a select number of sectors. The banking stocks sector is one of them. Although not part of our 15 leading indicators they play a crucial role. Right now, banking stocks are cornered. A tiny push higher or lower will trigger a new trend. Smart investors are closely watching banking stocks in the next few months as a major new trend is brewing, one that might have consequences on all ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...