1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc.: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Community Foundation, Inc. Formed by PyraMax Bank, FSB

GREENFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOW), the holding company of PyraMax Bank, FSB, is pleased to announce the formation of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Community Foundation, Inc., a charitable foundation. As part of the reorganization of PyraMax Bank in January 2019, $100,000 and 48,767 shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. common stock were issued to the community foundation, which will emphasize support for affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs, and general community improvement.





Grants from the Foundation will be awarded throughout the year, and grant applications will be accepted year-round. Awards will be generally limited to the eight Southeastern Wisconsin communities in which PyraMax Bank currently serves, and recipients must demonstrate Section 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(1) status. The foundation will also explicitly not provide financial support to political organizations or candidates, activities for religious purposes, contributions to individual endeavors or scholarships.

Interested parties may apply for grants from 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Community Foundation, Inc. on the Community Giving page of PyraMax Bank's website (www.PyraMaxBank.com). Guidelines for grant applications and a fillable form are currently available, and submissions will be reviewed by the board of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

About PyraMax Bank

PyraMax Bank was established in 1895. With more than $486 million in assets and eight locations in Southeastern Wisconsin, including Franklin, Grafton, Greenfield, Milwaukee, Mukwonago, South Milwaukee, Waukesha and West Allis. PyraMax Bank offers the unequaled power of local decision making, and a commitment to the local communities in which we operate.

