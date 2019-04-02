sprite-preloader
02.04.2019
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Andrews Law Office: The Andrews Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Johana Nieves

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / Johana Nieves has officially joined the Andrews Law Firm firm from the Florida Public Service Commission where she was an attorney in the General Counsel Office. During her time there she focused on economic regulation, compliance, utility certification, territorial disputes, and hurricane recovery efforts.

'We are excited to have Johana join our firm and look forward to her focusing on our sick/moldy building practice, as well as civil rights litigation,' said Steve Andrews, the firm's founder.

Johana obtained her undergraduate degree from Keene State College, and her law degree from Florida State University College of Law. She previously worked at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC as a law clerk.

CONTACT:

ryan@andrewslaw.com

850-681-6416

SOURCE: Andrews Law Office



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/540893/The-Andrews-Law-Firm-Welcomes-Attorney-Johana-Nieves


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE