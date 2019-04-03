







TOKYO, Apr 2, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - MISJ (Mikiko Iwasaki's Systematic Japanese) is a method that allows the user to achieve their goals in a fun, fast, and efficient way. As long as the user puts their effort into the system, the gains that they can achieve in just a 12 day period is astounding. In general, the method aims to get students to a speaking level of easy everyday conversation, as well as being able to read and write to an extent within 12 days' time.The creators hope to achieve a learning level of about the same as 3 months devoted studying, or the same conversation level as you would find with On The Job training, as well as the students being able to reach over 300 points on the current N4 exam.From 2020, the site wishes to change its current learning system to HTML, so that anyone can use the ground-breaking MISJ system. With the current system that they use being phased out gradually, sooner or later, students won't be able to use the system. They also want to help to make an environment that the current students and teachers are using easy to use and a bit more user-friendly.As returns for backing the project a selection of usage rights from beginner to novice levels have been prepared.The MISJ project's crowdfunding page can be found at: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/misj-japanese-language-system/You can find Japankuru Funding at: https://en.japankurufunding.comFor more information, please contact: info@japankurufunding.comSource: Japankuru FundingCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.