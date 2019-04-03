NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

Tokyo and London, Apr 3, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Northgate Public Services (NPS), a wholly owned NEC subsidiary, today announced that NPS acquired three EMIS Group plc businesses for POUND14.9 million, to strengthen its growing screening and preventative healthcare offering.The three acquired EMIS Group plc businesses, Digital Healthcare Limited, Medical Imaging UK Limited and MIDRSS Limited, have 25 years' experience in diabetic eye screening, assessing around 50,000 patients every month in 1,200 different locations.NPS already has a significant presence in this sector, helping to screen 10 million babies for the Newborn Hearing Screening Program in England and Northern Ireland and testing 500,000 patients with diabetes for retina damage and sight loss under Scotland's Diabetic Screening Programme. These acquisitions will give NPS a screening presence in eight countries across the globe, including the rapidly growing healthcare market in India.The total cash consideration for the acquisition was POUND14.9 million, made up of ?14 million paid on completion (inclusive of POUND5 million of intercompany debtor balances settled in cash by EMIS Group on completion) and POUND0.9 million of contingent consideration.Stephen Callaghan, chief executive officer of NPS, said, "Uniting our extensive experience in healthcare screening will bring the best possible preventative technology and care to the public, initially in the UK and subsequently in other parts of the world. We are very proud of our existing screening programmes in UK, Ireland and India and are very much looking forward to extending our offering to secure the best possible patient outcomes. Preventative measures, such as screening, will have an increasing role to play in improving health in both the UK and worldwide."Lydia Saunders, director and general manager of EMIS Care, said, "Joining the NPS team brings new and exciting prospects for the detection and prevention of serious health conditions to protect the public internationally."About Northgate Public ServicesNorthgate Public Services (NPS) has a proven history of creating game changing software for the public sector. Our ability to put vital information into the hands of those that need it is the reason why 95% of local authorities work with us to deliver better services. It's why 15 different police forces have chosen our CONNECT software to improve decision making at the frontline. It's why 200 housing providers use NPS systems to manage their two million homes efficiently and it's why the NHS choose our technology to help them screen every baby in the UK for hearing loss. Based in the UK and working around the world, our 2,300 employees help improve the services that matter most. NPS is part of the NEC Corporation (NEC, TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people worldwide https://www.northgateps.com.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC Corporation