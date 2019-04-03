RTDNA Canada Congratulates Geoff Currier as the Recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Prairie Region

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2019 / RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize Geoff Currier who has distinguished himself through outstanding service and continued excellence during the course of his career in journalism and news management.

RTDNA President Fiona Conway said, 'Geoff Currier has been a trusted voice in sports and talk radio serving Winnipeggers and Manitobans for over 30 years and we are so pleased to honor him with an RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award. Congratulations Geoff.'

Geoff Currier will be presented with his RTDNA Canada Lifetime Achievement Award during the Prairie Regional Meeting on April 6, 2019. For more information on the event visit http://www.rtdnacanada.com/events/2019-prairie-regional-meeting/

Geoff Currier





In 1986, this Ottawa boy heard about a fabulous opportunity. The job as play-by-play man for the Saskatchewan Roughriders was open. He went after it and the people at CKRM took a chance on him. He spent the next twelve seasons calling Riders games and serving as CKRM's Sports Director. He was also TSN's Saskatchewan correspondent for that same period.

In 1997 he made the move to CJOB Winnipeg as the host of Prime Time Sports. In the early 2000's he reinvented himself as a talk show host and has been a mainstay on CJOB ever since, four years ago taking over the coveted slot once occupied by the legendary Peter Warren, and later, Charles Adler.

About RTDNA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

