Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) -PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an initial field exploration and sampling program at its recently acquired Yergo lithium brine project, located at the Aparejos Salar in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina.

The exploration program consisted of surface and near-surface brine sampling and geological mapping. A total of 25 locations across the property have been sampled. Hand augers were utilized to obtain 20 samples down to a depth of 1.5 meters and surface water samples from 5 sites were also obtained. Samples have been shipped to a certified laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis and results will be announced as soon as received.

The 2,932 Hectares Yergo Project encompasses the entire Aparejos Salar and is located in the southern part of the renowned "Lithium Triangle" within 15km of Neo Lithium Corp's advanced 3Q project. Photos from the recent work program can be viewed at: Portofino Resources - Yergo Project Gallery

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is the Company's Geological Consultant and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company maintains an interest in several prospective lithium salar properties located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Catamarca, Argentina.

