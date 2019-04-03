MetaCompliance Defends Senior Executives From Cyber Attack

Firm launches New Cyber Security Training Aimed Specifically at C-Level Executives

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costly spear phishing attacks are sophisticated and targeted, as Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers found out this week. To combat this growing threat, MetaCompliance, a global leader in the human aspect of Cyber Security and privacy compliance, has launched new executive styled training courses to address the specific cyber threats faced by Senior Executives.

Senior Executives have become a prime target for malicious hackers due to their high-level access to valuable corporate data. Within the last year, there has been a 58% increase in Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks, and spear phishing attacks have been used in 91% of all cyber attacks around the world.

To defend against these evolving threats, MetaCompliance has created role specific, tailored, graphically rich Cyber Security training that addresses the challenges and responsibilities that senior management encounter in their daily lives.

Robert O'Brien, CEO of MetaCompliance, commented: "A new era of cybercrime requires a new and proactive response. Organizations can no longer just rely on their IT department to take ownership of Cyber Security. Effective cyber risk management starts with awareness at board level and the most effective way to create this awareness is through targeted and role specific training."

MetaCompliance's new executive styled training courses will ensure that Senior Executives are equipped with all they knowledge they need to mitigate cyber risk and create an improved culture of Cyber Security awareness within their organisation.

About MetaCompliance

Founded in 2005, Metacompliance is a global leader in the human aspect of cyber security and privacy compliance. Its innovative cloud platform provides a one-stop-shop management solution for staff awareness and compliance.

The platform provides customers with a fully integrated and multi lingual suite of compliance capabilities that includes policy management, e-learning, simulated phishing, privacy management and incident management, all of which can be purchased on a modular basis or as a complete system.

