Press release Paris, 3 April 2019

"Good Times from a Good Place"

The Group announces 8 key commitments across its business, from grain to glass

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) launches today its 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap as part of the Group's strategic plan Transform & Accelerate. This roadmap sets out 8 ambitious and concrete 2030 targets supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will be unveiled today at the Martell Cognac distillery in France. The Group is taking bold next steps in addressing both environmental topics, to preserve the terroirs its products come from, and social responsibility, in particular by accelerating the fight against alcohol misuse.

Last September, during the UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit 2018 at the UN Headquarters in New York, Pernod Ricard was the only Wine Spirits company to be recognized as a Global Compact LEAD company, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the Ten Principles and to the 17 UN SDGs.

Since it was founded, Pernod Ricard has had sustainability at its heart. The Group's founder, Paul Ricard, started the Paul Ricard Oceanographic Institute over 50 years ago, which is instrumental still in advancing ocean preservation. The Group and its brands have taken many actions (such as the Chivas Venture and Absolut Elyx's partnership with Water for People) and, since 2010, has driven strong progress towards its 2020 environmental targets. In the last 8 years, 93% of its production facilities have been certified ISO 14001 and 95% of its vineyards certified according to environmental standards. In addition, the Group has reduced its water consumption per litre of alcohol by 20%, its carbon emissions by 30% per unit of production and waste from 10,253 tons to a total of 748 tons to landfill.

Building on these past achievements, the 8 new Sustainability Responsibility commitments are built on four key areas: nurturing terroir, valuing people, circular making and responsible hosting. They seek to address material issues facing the Group and the World, such as climate change, Human Rights and waste. Each pillar includes 2030 goals with measurements to ensure progress is monitored.

Nurturing Terroir

Every Pernod Ricard product takes its character from the land where it was grown. This area of commitment focuses on nurturing every terroir and its biodiversity, responding to the challenges of climate change to ensure quality ingredients now and for generations to come.

1. Biodiversity - by 2030, 100% of the Group's global affiliates will have a strategic biodiversity project.

2. Regenerative agriculture by 2025, the Group will develop regenerative agriculture pilot projects within its own vineyards in 8 wine regions Argentina, California, Cognac, Champagne, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and China mimicking natural processes to improve the quality of top soil, watersheds and ecosystems. By 2030, Pernod Ricard will then partner with over 5,000 farmers to share this knowledge further.

Valuing People

Convivialité is about sharing, warmth, care and respect for people everywhere. This commitment is related to increasing diversity and fairness for all its people and empowering people across its supply chain.

3. Equality and future leadership by 2022, the Group will ensure equal pay across the business and by 2030, the top management teams will be gender balanced. In addition to which, by 2030, 100% of employees will have received future-fit training at least every 3 years to develop new skills.

4. Shared knowledge and learning - by 2030, the Group will train 10,000 bartenders on the bar world of tomorrow to host consumers in a more sustainable way including being anti-waste and plastic-free.

Circular Making

The world is made of finite resources, under huge pressure. Pernod Ricard is committed to minimizing waste at every step by imagining, producing and distributing its products in ways that optimize and help preserve natural resources.

5. Packaging and waste by 2025 Pernod Ricard will ban all promotional items made from single-use plastic and 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, compostable, reusable or bio-based. In addition to which, by 2030 the Group will pilot 5 new circular ways of distributing wine spirits and help increase recycling rates in its top 10 largest markets with low recycling levels.

6. Water balance and carbon-footprint by 2030, Pernod Ricard aims to be water balanced in all high-risk watersheds (like India and Australia), replenishing 100% of water consumption from production sites. In relation to carbon emissions, Pernod Ricard will commit to reducing the overall intensity of its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 in line with the Science-Based Targets (SBTs) initiative.

Responsible Hosting

Wine Spirits bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. Pernod Ricard is committed to fighting alcohol misuse in society by taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with its stakeholders for real change.

7. Alcohol misuse by 2030, each and every affiliate of Pernod Ricard across the World will have at least one program to fight alcohol misuse, at scale and evaluated.

8. Responsible Party by 2030, Pernod Ricard will expand its Responsible Party program globally to reach at least 1 million young adults. Responsible Party was created 10 years ago in partnership with the Erasmus Student Network to raise students' awareness about responsible consumption, and has reached 400,000 students in Europe since.

In addition to these 8 main commitments, as part of the 2030 roadmap, Pernod Ricard has also developed plans to embed a UN Human Rights approach across its value chain, address waste water and move towards fully renewable electricity.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are 19,000 'créateurs de convivialité' passionate hosts but also respectful guests on our planet. Sharing our values, respecting our terroirs and promoting responsible consumption are all conditions for sustainable growth. Yesterday, today and tomorrow, we will continue to create for the long-term."

Vanessa Wright, VP Sustainability Responsibility, said, "We know that our customers have now come to expect our brands to be responsible and respectful of the environment values that have been at the very heart of our business since its inception. These 2030 commitments provide us with a focused framework across our business in helping to address some of the biggest sustainability issues, so consumers can enjoy our products in a convivial and sustainable way."

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 19,000 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

