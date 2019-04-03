Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Emirates NBD and Sberbank announce that the SPA with revised terms was signed on 2nd April 2019 03-Apr-2019 / 07:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Restatement of agreement for the proposed sale and purchase of 99.85% of the shares in Denizbank A.S. signed between Emirates NBD and Sberbank of Russia 3rd April 2019, Moscow, Dubai - Emirates NBD Bank PJSC ("Emirates NBD") and Sberbank of Russia ("Sberbank") refer to the announcement dated 22 May 2018 relating to the proposed acquisition of 99.85% of the shares in Denizbank A.S. ("Denizbank") pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement which was signed between Emirates NBD and Sberbank on 21 May 2018 ("SPA"). Emirates NBD and Sberbank announce that the SPA with revised terms was signed on 2nd April 2019 ("Restated SPA"). Under the Restated SPA, the total consideration for 99.85% of the shares in Denizbank has been agreed at Turkish Lira (TRY) 15.48 billion. Denizbank equity capital amounts to TRY 15.51 billion under consolidated BRSA at 31st December 2018. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of Q2 2019, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals. # # # For any clarifications, please contact: Emirates NBD Sberbank Ibrahim Sowaidan Alexander Baziyan Group Corporate Affairs Press office Tel: +971 4 609 4113 Tel. +7(495) 957 5721 ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com media@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8056 EQS News ID: 795153 End of Announcement EQS News Service

