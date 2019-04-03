Klövern AB (publ): Klövern's property portfolio in Copenhagen fully let after signing of two additional contracts

Klövern has signed a rental contract with Better Energy regarding 977 sq.m. of office space in the so-called Codan-house on Gammel Kongevej. Moving-in is expected to be on 1 July 2019.



Klövern has also signed a rental contract with Banking Circle regarding 2,180 sq.m. in the recently acquired property on Amerika Plads. Moving-in is expected to be on 1 May 2019. With this rental, the property is fully let. The property, which has a lettable area of approximately 6,000 sq.m., was taken possession of as recently as in December 2018 and was at that point in time almost competely vacant.



In total, with these rentals, the economic occupancy rate of Klövern's seven properties in Copenhagen amounts to over 99.9 per cent.



