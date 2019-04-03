ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Offers New Higher Intensity UV Curing

New Compact UV LED Curing System from ProPhotonix Offering 20% Higher Intensity

COBRA Cure FX1 Max Delivers up to 6.4W/cm2 or 7.8J/cm2 From the Same FX1 Form Factor Maintaining Excellent Lifetime

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the release of COBRA Cure FX1 Max, a compact, fan-cooled UV LED curing system designed to deliver maximum power density and dose for applications where space is restricted.

In developing the COBRA Cure FX1 Max, ProPhotonix has utilized its expertise in optical, mechanical and electronic engineering to design a UV LED Curing system that offers 20% increased output (up to 6.4W/cm2 intensity and 7.8J/cm2 maximum dose at 2mm working distance) without compromising on LED lifetime and reliability. The new UV LED curing lamp has been independently tested to verify its lifetime.

COBRA Cure FX1 Max is built with Chip-on-Board LED technology for maximum intensity and uniformity. It delivers a consistent, stable and reliable cure from a compact, easy-to-install, UV lamp. COBRA Cure FX1 Max is ideal for UV curing in printing and 3D Printing applications as well as curing of coatings and adhesives.

Ken Reynolds, Business and Technology Manager, ProPhotonix said: "The COBRA Cure FX1 Max significantly improves the dose levels available to those requiring a compact, fan-cooled UV LED curing system. ProPhotonix COBRA Cure FX1 Max delivers a powerful solution allowing customers to optimize space requirements and meet their reliability needs. ProPhotonix recognizes the importance of innovation, quality and reliability to our customers and provides patented, UL and CE certified COBRA Cure FX1 products from our ISO- certified facility."

For more information on COBRA Cure FX1 Max, visit https://www.prophotonix.com/led-and-laser-products/uv-led-curing-systems/cobra-cure-fx1-max/ or contact ProPhotonix on sales@prophotonix.com

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited sales@prophotonix.com Ken Reynolds, Business and Technology Manager Tel: +353 (0)21 500 1313





About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ProPhotonix Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540922/ProPhotonix-Offers-New-Higher-Intensity-UV-Curing