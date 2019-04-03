Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press-release St. Petersburg 3 April 2019 Results of the Sale of Existing Ordinary Shares in PJSC LSR Group PJSC LSR Group (the "Company" or "LSR Group"), one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers, further to its announcement of 2 April 2019 relating to the Intended Sale of Existing Ordinary Shares in PJSC LSR Group, has been informed that Solneau Limited (the "Seller"), a company controlled by Mr. Andrey Molchanov (Chairman of the Board of Directors and the largest shareholder of the Company), has entered into an agreement to sell 10 million ordinary shares in the Company (the "Sale Shares") in the form of local Rouble denominated ordinary shares listed on the Moscow Exchange (the "Sale") at a price of RUB580 per Sale Share (the " Offer Price") (for purchasers who have expressed a wish to pay in US Dollars, the amount payable per Sale Share will be USD8.8587, based on the exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Russia for 3 April 2019, being USD1:RUB65.4726). The Sale Shares represent 9.71% of the issued share capital of the Company. As a result of strong demand from investors, the Seller's original target of selling approximately 5.7 million ordinary shares was upsized to 10 million ordinary shares, to provide more liquidity to the stock. Based on the Offer Price the Seller will receive gross proceeds from the Sale of approximately RUB5.8 billion. The Company will not receive any proceeds of the Sale. J.P. Morgan Securities plc and VTB Capital plc (the "Managers") acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Sale. In connection with the Sale, each of Mr. Andrey Molchanov and the Seller have agreed to lock-up arrangements for 90 days following the completion of the Sale, subject to customary exceptions, in respect of their remaining shareholdings in the Company. Following completion of the Sale, Mr. Andrey Molchanov will continue to hold in aggregate approximately 50.33% of the issued share capital of the Company. Correspondingly, the Company's free float will increase to approximately 41.57%. For further information, please contact: **************************************** Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations and Sustainable Development Email: Tsoi.IO@lsrgroup.ru Office: +7-495-537-8008 x 45882 Media Enquiries Media Relations press@lsrgroup.ru Office: +7-800-770-7577 Company description: LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.3 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). 