Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 03-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 April 2019 Urban Exposure Plc Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Urban Exposure Plc (the "Company" or "Urban Exposure"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, is pleased to announce that Sam Dobbyn will join the Board of the Company as Chief Financial Officer, with his appointment expected to commence in late July 2019. At the same time, the Company's Finance Director, Trevor DaCosta, will step down from the Board, and will continue to work at Urban Exposure as Finance Director, reporting to Mr Dobbyn. Sam is a chartered accountant with extensive experience of financial planning and investor relations. He joins the Group from TP ICAP Plc where he was Head of Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations, having previously held the same role at Brit Plc. He has over 15 years' experience in the financial services sector, including roles at ratings agency AM Best, Deloitte LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and holds an Executive MBA from Warwick Business School. Commenting on the appointment, Randeesh Sandhu, CEO of Urban Exposure said: "Sam brings a wealth of relevant Plc experience that will be invaluable as we deliver on our growth strategy over the coming years. He is an important addition to our leadership team and we look forward to welcoming him to our Board at this exciting stage in Urban Exposure's development. I would also like to thank Trevor for his significant contribution whilst serving on the board which has positioned us well for the future." Sam Dobbyn added: "I have been impressed with the talented team at Urban Exposure and am excited to be joining the business. I look forward to working with the team to progress the ambitious growth strategy that is in place". No further disclosures are required for Samuel Timothy Dobbyn, age 36, under Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 207 029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 203 128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure Plc is a specialist residential development financier and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet, and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 8053 EQS News ID: 795137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

