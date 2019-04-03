Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 31 December 2018 03-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3rd April 2019 Urban Exposure Plc Solid start to a new growth phase Financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (incorporation) to 31 December 2018 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its audited Group financial results for the period from 10 April 2018 (the date of incorporation) to 31 December 2018 ("the Period"), following its admission to AIM on 9 May 2018 ("IPO" or "Admission"). The Group's financial year ends on 31 December each year. These results are being published in accordance with AIM Rule 19. Business Highlights · Funding of GBP525 million was committed across 16 loans during the Period. · The Group closed its first managed account, a partnership agreement with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ("KKR") with exclusivity, and with a value of GBP165 million (of which the Group has committed to invest up to GBP15 million). · The Group closed its first discretionary senior secure debt facility with UBS into the KKR partnership with a value of up to GBP165 million, increasing the lending capacity of the partnership to GBP330 million. · Overall third-party Assets Under Management ("AUM") raised for the first eight months of operation totalled GBP371 million (excluding IPO proceeds). Financial Highlights · Income for the Period was GBP3.9 million · Operating loss for the Period before exceptional items was GBP1.1 million and the total loss for the Period was GBP1.7 million, including exceptional costs of GBP0.9 million and share-based expenses of GBP0.5 million · Operating costs before exceptional items were GBP5.0 million, representing 0.81% of total committed loans · Dividend per share: 2.5p · proposed final dividend of 1.67 pence per share (interim dividend of 0.83 pence per share) · Basic loss per share: (1.18)p · Adjusted loss per share*: (0.58)p · Net asset value: GBP151m · Net asset value per share: 95p Operational Highlights · New committed loans:GBP525m · Deployed by the Group:GBP93m · Projected aggregate income (on loan book over life of loans):GBP69m · Projected aggregate income (the Group's share, on loan book over life of loans):GBP 27m · Guaranteed minimum income (on loan book over life of loans):GBP43m · Guaranteed minimum income (the Group's share, on loan book over life of loans):GBP15m · Weighted average LTGDV:67% Weighted average IRR (unlevered):10%*: Adjusted loss per share is the basic loss per share adjusted to exclude exceptional items of GBP0.9m (being GBP0.6m costs related to the IPO and GBP0.3m exceptional professional costs) Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In what has been a transformational year for the Group, we have made good progress towards achieving the long-term business plan set out at IPO. We have successfully provided facilities totalling GBP525m in less than eight months on competitive, flexible finance terms to some of the most highly regarded SME developers operating in the UK today. We have generated higher than expected projected aggregate income despite being uncompromising in maintaining the high level of credit quality on our loan book. "We have expanded and developed our asset management activities to increase the funds available for deployment, raising GBP371m of new capital in the Period, making great strides in building on our existing relationships. We also have a substantial live pipeline of GBP670m potential new loan transactions. "If ambitious government targets to build 300k new homes every year are to be realised, we estimate there is a lending opportunity of GBP394 billion over the next decade across the UK. Of this, the 'funding gap' equates to GBP237 billion of development finance opportunities. The very significant scale of this shortfall gives us confidence that, using our unique set of resources and expertise, we will be able to build our market share achieving revenue growth, profitability and long-term shareholder value." A copy of the Report will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.urbanexposureplc.com [1] and hard copies will be sent to shareholders in due course. Enquiries: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset manager that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development. The Group focuses on generating interest and fees from originating loans on its balance sheet, before moving the loans into asset management structures, from which origination and management fee income is generated from institutional investors. The Group therefore services two types of customer: borrowers and capital providers. For additional information, please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureplc.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ CEO'S REVIEW 2018 was a transformational year for the Group, during which we joined the AIM market. We have made a solid start to this new phase for the Group and laid firm foundations for the coming years. Trading and Dividend The reported loss of GBP1.7m covers a period of less than eight months. Overall, we have made solid progress, with a total of GBP525m in committed loans and GBP371m in new capital available through our partnership arrangements. Gross projected aggregate income on the loan book as a whole is GBP69m (with just under GBP43m as the guaranteed minimum amount). Our share of the projected aggregate income is GBP27 million, which will eventually translate to earnings in the financial statements over the life of the loans. Our share of the minimum income is GBP15 million. The weighted average LTGDV on the loan book is 67% and the weighted average IRR is 10% (unlevered), demonstrating excellent credit quality whilst delivering a strong IRR. While the raising of capital must occur alongside the commitment of new loans, the two are still distinct business activities and the business will one day manage capital in excess of its committed loan book. The Group 'warehouses' loans until capital raised via asset management strategies matches loan commitments. We call this period, estimated to be two to three years following the IPO, the 'ramp-up' period. Over time, as the assets under management grow, the Group will have the ability to grow its loan book without having to warehouse each loan temporarily. I will refer to this stage as the "steady state". The premium earnings multiple that asset managers' share prices trade at typically, as opposed to balance sheet lenders who often trade at a multiple of book value, shows that the market recognises and values this as higher quality earnings. Initially, given the time it can take to deploy capital into committed loans, we will value the business using a combination of both NAV and earnings. After the 'ramp-up' period, this valuation approach should gradually transition away from NAV towards earnings as the key measure. Key achievements For the Group, the eight months to 31 December have been full of significant milestones. Whilst the business today makes a loss, looking at this in isolation fails to paint a true picture of the business's achievements in 2018, some of which were exceptional. Shortly after the IPO, in July 2018, the Company entered into a partnership with KKR, with an initial size of GBP165m. A partnership with such an industry behemoth involved KKR undertaking a considerable degree of diligence on the Company, the competition and the sector. This is a clear demonstration of our profile and calibre, the size of the market opportunity and the extent of investor appetite in the sector. In December 2018, the partnership closed a first-of-its-kind, blind-pool discretionary loan-on-loan funding line with UBS, which provided the Group with a GBP165m facility on a portfolio basis. Additionally, the Group also secured an additional loan-on-loan funding line from Aviva Investors for a single loan within the partnership structure. The combined firepower of the KKR and UBS venture therefore currently provides circa GBP363m of development lending available to the Group. The Group also syndicated loans to other financial institutions during the Period. The total lending capacity raised in 2018 was GBP371m.

