Capgemini SE: Capgemini to enter into alliance partnership with Autodesk for the deployment of a comprehensive BIM platform

Capgemini press contact:

Michele Moore

Tel.: +44 370 905 3408

E-mail: michele.moore@capgemini.com (mailto:michele.moore@capgemini.com) Autodesk press contact:

Beatrice Cassignol

Tel.: +33 6 63 26 53 80

Email: beatrice.cassignol@autodesk.com (mailto:beatrice.cassignol@autodesk.com)

Capgemini to enter into alliance partnership with Autodesk for the deployment of a comprehensive BIM platform

Paris, April 3, 2019 - Capgemini will enter into a new partnership agreement with Autodesk , a leader in 3D design, engineering, construction and entertainment software, to deploy Reflect IoD , a new cloud-enabled and secure digital twin platform. The new Building Information Modelling (BIM) platform for building and infrastructure operators integrates natively 1D to 3D, point cloud, geographical information, and Internet of Things (IOT) data while offering value added services to improve operations and maintenance. This agreement is a step towards meeting the ever growing needs of enterprises for standardized brownfields management1 along their entire lifecycle.

The world's population is expected to reach 10 billion by 20502, with 75% living in cities3. Globalization and urbanization are driving unprecedented demand for new and rehabilitated buildings and infrastructure. Given this context, a BIM single source of truth enabling data centric collaboration across the extended enterprise is a requirement. Capgemini's services in Digital Engineering and Manufacturing are leading the convergence of the physical and digital worlds to boost its clients' competitiveness. Its solutions, particularly for the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) sector, leverage model intelligence, digital workflows and powerful data insights to shape smart factories and assets, comfortable and secure buildings, and data-enabled infrastructure towards an efficient, sustainable and livable future.

Backed by Capgemini and Autodesk's expertise, ReflectIOD will provide operators with consistent services from handover to operations, including design reviews in operations, progressive handover and commissioning, support for real time diagnosis and inspections, IoT alerting to prevent fluctuations, remote assistance and asset revamping.

Jean-Pierre Petit, Director of Digital Manufacturing at Capgemini said, "The essence of a digital twin is data- centric collaborations. Capgemini's agreement with Autodesk will provide BIM operators with a unique cloud- enabled and secured digital twin platform. This collaboration gathers a unique set of digital transformation skills and technologies."

The platform integrates Autodesk Forge APIs and geographical information systems, as well as Capgemini integration services and platforms such as X-IoT for device management, and Andy 3D for remote assistance and asset revamping on hybrid 3D. It can be configured according to industry and project specific requirements and is adaptable to change following agile and incremental implementation. Furthermore, as certified Forge Systems Integrator , Capgemini can support and advance its clients Forge based initiatives.

"Autodesk is committed to enabling the value of BIM for the entire building lifecycle, from design through operations. Our partnership with Capgemini offers an exciting opportunity for operators to capture and derive more value from digital data created during design, construction, and operations to more efficiently manage their portfolios," said Nicolas Mangon, Vice President AEC Strategy & Marketing at Autodesk.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information: www.autodesk.com

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

Autodesk, AutoCAD, BIM 360 and Revit are registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2019 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.







1 This refers to the operations of an already built building or infrastructure as opposed to a Greenfield, or new asset to be constructed.

2 Source: STATISTA

3 Source: STATISTA

Attachment