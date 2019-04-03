Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 03-Apr-2019 / 08:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 5th of April 2019. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: "On participation of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in other organizations" Date when the chairman of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 02 April 2019. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 8059 EQS News ID: 795163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 03, 2019 02:22 ET (06:22 GMT)