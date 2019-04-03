Pay Cash for Online Purchases From Today With Paysafecash

New payment solution from Paysafe Group launches in Greece

ATHENS, Greece, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payments provider Paysafe Group today launches Paysafecash in Greece, as a new secure and easy way to pay for online purchases in virtually any area of the retail space. Paysafecash was developed by the same Paysafe team who created the award-winning, prepaid cash solution - paysafecard, a global leader in the online prepaid payments industry. Paysafecash is already available in over 20 countries.

Paysafecash is designed to appeal to consumers who do not have a bank account or credit card - or who do not want to disclose sensitive financial data on the internet. It is easy and free for consumers to use:

The customer selects 'Paysafecash' in the online shop as the payment method and loads the generated QR/barcode to their wallet. The code can be printed or sent to a mobile phone. Using the search function, the customer finds the nearest Paysafecash payment point. The QR/barcode is scanned by sales staff and payment is made. The online shop processes the order directly after payment and the goods are delivered. No customer account or credit card data is taken and the payment is completely secure.

The e-commerce market in Greece grew by almost 22% from 2016 to 2017, and reached around 6 billion euros in 2018, according to estimates from the Greek Ministry of economics.1 On average, every online shopper in Greece spent around 1,818 euros on the internet in 2018. In 2015, the equivalent figure was 1,557 euros.2 Internet penetration in Greece is reported to be 70%.3

Paysafe Group has had a presence in Greece for more than ten years, via its prepaid payment method paysafecard, which is available at around 20,000 kiosks, petrol stations and other distribution outlets. Paysafecash will leverage and build on this existing distribution network, bringing the benefits of cash on the internet to all parts of the country.

Commenting on this milestone, Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, responsible for Paysafecash, said: "With Paysafecash, we are bringing the benefits of cash payments to online shopping. Paysafecash is ideal for anyone who wants to buy things via the internet, but who does not want to disclose their personal financial information, such as credit card numbers or bank account information. With the launch, we are opening up the benefits of e-commerce to a large section of the population who didn't previously have access to them. Our long-standing presence and an incredibly strong network of distributors in Greece are two key reasons why we can now offer Paysafecash to consumers throughout the country."

Picture is available via epa european pressphoto agency

Learn more: https://www.paysafecash.com/el-gr/

