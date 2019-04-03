Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's automated and manual straddle carriers selected by Patrick Terminals for fleet renewal programme

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 APRIL 2019 AT 10.00 (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a total of 12 diesel-electric straddle carriers to leading Australian terminal operator Patrick Terminals. The order, which comprises eight automated Kalmar AutoStrad units and four manually operated Kalmar Straddle Carriers, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q1 order intake. Delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed during Q2 of 2020.





Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over three million TEU annually. The company operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located ports: Brisbane AutoStrad Terminal, Sydney AutoStrad Terminal, East Swanson Dock Terminal in Melbourne and Fremantle Container Terminal in Western Australia.





Four of the AutoStrads will operate at Brisbane and four at Sydney, while the manual straddle carriers will operate at Melbourne. The new machines are part of Patrick Terminals' fleet renewal programme and will join the company's existing fleet of over 120 Kalmar straddle carriers.





Michael Jovicic, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Terminals: "We've been relying on Kalmar's innovative, reliable straddle carrier solutions to keep our automated and manual operations running safely and efficiently for many years. When it came to considering our options for renewing our straddle carrier fleet, it was a straightforward decision to continue our long-standing collaboration."

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects, Kalmar: "We have developed a highly successful partnership with Patrick Terminals over the years, with our straddle carrier solutions forming the backbone of the fleet at their terminals. We have come a long way since the first ever commercial operation of the Kalmar AutoStrad at the company's Brisbane terminal, and we are delighted to continue the story with this new order."





Further information for the press:

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 5135, tero.kokko@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

being handled by a Kalmar solution.

















Image 2: Kalmar Straddle Carriers (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2240526/883403.jpg)

Image 1: Patrick Terminals (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2240526/883402.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

