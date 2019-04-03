Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited's Canna Candys Ships Gummies

Hemp Oil Extract Gummies (0%THC) Launches into Northeast USA

NEW YORK, NY /ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) updates that pursuant to its February distribution deal announcement with Infinity One LLC, its Canna Candys brand has begun shipping its initial order to launch the brand in the Northeast USA, to be followed by the Midwest and Southeast.

Canna Candys, 5 mg 99.6% Hemp Oil extract (0% THC) mixed fruit gummies are being retailed in gummy packs containing 20 servings

Following Weekend's Consumer Packaged Goods strategy, Infinity One LLC, will focus on sales through supermarket chains, pharmacies and convenience stores

The agreement with Infinity One LLC to distribute Canna Candys products starts with an initial launch of 1 million gummies with additional SKUs to follow

"This is a significant step for our Company, our production team has done a terrific job and we are thrilled with the product taste, effectiveness and packaging," said Mr. Paul Chu, Weekend Unlimited President and CEO. "The Canna Candys brand, using Hemp Oil extract, will establish a presence for our products in multiple retail locations, a presence that we will build upon to establish consumer recognition and trust in multiple markets to pave the way for additional product rollouts in the near future."

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

